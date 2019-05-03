Marie Jordan Pepper of Clarksdale died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Martha Coker Green Houses in Yazoo City after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was 66.

Marie was born November 9, 1952, in Yazoo City to Charles A. Jordan Sr. and Mabel Norman Jordan. She was valedictorian of Humphreys Academy Class of 1970 and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mississippi State University, where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. Marie was an associate of Walters and Balducci, PLLC, CPAs in Clarksdale and was a member of the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Society of CPAs.

As a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Clarksdale, she served on the school board and the advisory council.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Earl “Bubba” Pepper Jr., and her brother, Charles A. “Chuck” Jordan Jr.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son, Eugene Earl “Gene” Pepper III, a daughter, Anne Marie Pepper, and one granddaughter, Emma Grace Rodgers, all of Clarksdale; three brothers, Tommy Jordan and his wife, Linda, of Brandon, Ed Jordan III and his wife, Beth, of Carter, and Jay Jordan of Madison; three sisters, Kathy Dixon and her husband, Jimmy, of Carter, Neetsie Hutchens and her husband, Zack, of Centerville, Tenn., and Margaret Love and her husband, Keaton, of Hattiesburg; three sisters-in-law, Jane Power Jordan of Atlanta, Ga; Susie Pepper and her husband, Chuck Thomas, of Wolf Lake and Barbara Pepper of Aliso Viejo, Calif.; and one brother-in-law, Sam Pepper of Norfolk, Va.

Funeral services will follow visitation, which will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Clarksdale. Friends and family will gather Sunday for a graveside service Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Clarksdale, the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.