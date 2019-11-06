Mable Hennis Strickland, 87, of Raymond, formerly of Yazoo City, passed away on June 10, 2019.

One of six children, she was born on January 2, 1932 in Yazoo County to Burl David Hennis and Willie Elizabeth Covey Hennis. She graduated from Bentonia High School and was a retired business owner of Strickland Pallet Company.

Mable was a long-time member of St. John’s United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Fletcher Strickland Sr.; daughter, Teressa Elizabeth Strickland Melton; brother, Burl David Hennis Jr.; and sisters, Bertha Sanders, Edith Crawford and Peggy Saxton.

Survivors include her son, Sammy Strickland (Jerri) of Madison; grandchildren, Brooke Ketchum (Will) of West Point, Brittany Rodgers (Billy) of Belzoni, Fletcher Strickland, Will Strickland, Hayden Strickland and Maggie Strickland, all of Madison; great-grandchildren Roe Ketchum, Rhett Ketchum, Reese Ketchum and Rip Ketchum of West Point and Rainer Ledbetter, Milla Ledbetter and Russ Rodgers of Belzoni; her sister, Esther Hennis Warren of Yazoo City and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., both at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Yazoo City. Interment will follow at Midway United Methodist Church in Benton, MS. Serving as pallbearers are Fletcher Strickland, Will Strickland, Hayden Strickland, Benny Melton, Tommy Guthrie and Tommie Saxton.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Riggs Manor Retirement Community in Raymond and her physicians, Dr. William Williams and Dr. Sam Peeples of Premier Medical, who cared so lovingly for her.