Mabel Jordan

Mabel Harris Norman Jordan was born on May 23, 1926 in Yazoo City. She was the daughter of Thomas Harvey Norman and Juanita Harris Norman. She died at home on July 23, 2019 at age 93 with family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents and seven brothers and sisters, Thomas H. Norman Jr., Billy Ross Norman, Major Norman and Fred Norman, Ida Ross Norman Ashburn, Kathleen Norman Patrick and Neetsie Norman Erickson.

She was also preceded in death by three children, Charles Adrian Jordan Jr., Susan Marie Jordan and Marie Jordan Pepper; and two grandchildren, Liza Jordan Vaughan and Justin Waites DuBois.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Charles Adrian Jordan Sr.; a sister, Rosamund Norman Humphreys; two sisters-in-law, Myrtis Norman and Katherine Killebrew Jordan, all of Yazoo City; daughter-in-law, Jane Power Jordan of Atlanta, Ga.; and six children, Thomas William Jordan (Linda) of Brandon, Kathleen Jordan Dixon (Jimmy) of Carter, Neetsie Jordan Hutchens (Zack) of Centerville, Tenn., Edward Thomas Jordan III (Beth) of Carter, Margaret Jordan DuBois Love (Keaton) of Hattiesburg and Joseph Patrick Jordan of Ridgeland.

Stricklin-King Funeral home will handle arrangements, and there will be a Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 27 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the service begins at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Yazoo City or to the charity of your choice.

Special thanks to Renee Ward and the many sitters she provided in recent months, along with Sheila Jackson for her care of many years.