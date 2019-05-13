Lucy Ellzey

Lucy L. Ellzey, 63, of Yazoo City died on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Yazoo City Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

Mrs. Ellzey was born August 28, 1955 in Yazoo County to Robert Lee Ellzey and Dorothy Ables Ellzey. She was a Baptist. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her brother, Mike Ellzey of Yazoo City; and her sisters, Virginia Rogers of Yazoo City, Emma May of Sumerall and Rosemary Ellzey of Yazoo City.

Graveside services will be held in Glenwood Cemetery Tuesday May 14 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jeff May officiating.