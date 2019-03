Louis Gene Ward, 77, of The Midway community in Yazoo County passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson.

Visitation will be Friday, March 29 from 5-7 p.m. Stricklin-King Funeral Funeral Home in Yazoo City and Saturday, March 30 from 1-2 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church with services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Jeff Dixon will officiate.

Gene worked in farming and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Gene was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Lynn Ward.

Survivors include his wife Bonnie Ward; sons, Gregory Ward (Cindy) of Yazoo City and Darrell Dwayne Ward (Amy) of Lexington; grandchildren, Michael Dewayne Ward (Shelby) and Jeppy Samuel Ward; a great-granddaughter, Heidi Lynn Ward; brothers, Thomas Ward (Patsy) of Midway, Roy Ward (Carla) of Tupelo and Bobby Ward of Midway; and a sister, Claudine Harkins (Jerry) of Benton.

Serving as pallbearers are Allen Johnson, Sam Ward, Michael Ward, Sammy Niven Jr., Jeff Ward, Bob Ward, David Johnson and Buddy Warren.