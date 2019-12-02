Lloyd C. Passons, 88, of Bentonia passed away at his residence Monday, February 11, 2019. A Cattleman he was a member of Melrose Baptist Church. He was also a U S Army Veteran serving in World War II.

Survivors include; son; Bobby (Linda) Passons of Bentonia, grandchildren; Leah Johnson, Damon Passons, Quinton Passons, & Kenneth Passons, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; Major and Margaret Passons, wife; Cornelia Passons, and a son Keith Passons.

Services will be Thursday, February 14 at Melrose Baptist Church On Highway 433 South with visitation starting at 9:30 A.M. until The funeral service at 11:00 A.M.

Rev. Trent Sligh will officiate.

The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home of Yazoo City with the arrangements.