Linda Lee Carson, 76, of Yazoo City died Wednesday. April 10. 2019 at Yazoo City Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 15 at Stricklin-King Funeral home with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service. Burial will follow in Ogden Cemetery with Rev. James Pettis officiating.

Mrs. Carson was born Jan. 29, 1943 in Moorehead, N.C. to Harry Lee Garner and Annie Elizabeth Cagel Garner. She was a retired school bus driver and a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Lee Carson Sr.

Survivors include her daughters, Christena Carson and Elizabeth, Carson both of Yazoo City, and Mary Ann Payan of Phoenix, Arizona; her son, Edgar Lee Carson Jr. of New Port, N.C.; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.