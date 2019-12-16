Lamar Majors, 89, died December 13, 2019.

Funeral services were Sunday at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with Bro. Andy May and Dr. Bruce Silk officiating.

He was born on December 17, 1929, in Catchings (now Delta City) to Hester (Birdno) Majors and Morris Majors.

Mr. Majors was a Veteran. He served in the United States Air Force for almost 23 years. After retiring from the service, he worked for Southland Oil, farm manager for Yazoo Grande, Constable for Beat 5, and then was a Yazoo County deputy until he retired.

He was a member of Holly Bluff Baptist Church.

Mr. Majors was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Thelma Stokes Majors; and his parents, Hester and Morris Majors.

Survivors include three daughters, Lynda Jones (Herman) of Yazoo City, Liz Langley (Brent) of Hernando and Carolyn Pogue (Robert) of Yazoo City; six grandchildren, Heidi Jackson (Kevin), Heather Underhill, Melissa Rogers (Matt), Rachel Faller (Daniel), Jason Aldy (Leighann) and Charlie Aldy; and 13 great-grandchildren, Matthew Wheelock, Cade Gregory, Keegan Jackson, Hadley Underhill, Sarah Beth Lack, Hannah Faller, Ava Faller, Mary Faller, Emma Faller, Braeden Aldy, Landon Aldy, Karson Aldy and Brantley Aldy.

Serving as pallbearers were Jason Aldy, Charlie Aldy, William Dorris, Matt Rogers, Daniel Faller and Josh Hern.