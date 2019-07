Kenneth Lee “Kenny” Manor, 57, of Yazoo City passed away Friday June 28, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Manor was born Dec. 7, 1961 in Yazoo County to Major and Rose Dix Manor. He was employed in construction.

Survivors include his wife Kellye Lynn Manor; son, Victor Manor; brothers, Michael Manor of Memphis, Rusty Manor of Yazoo City and Robert Manor of Indianola; sisters, Darlene Beagrie of Yazoo City and Margie Saxton of Yazoo City.

A memorial service will be held Friday, July 5 in The Chapel of Stricklin-king Funeral Home at 2 p.m.