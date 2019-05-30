Julie Ann Hopson Hamilton died May 30, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on June 1, 2019 at Southern Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. following visitation at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington.

Julie Ann was born October 13, 1969 to Bernice Burt Hopson and Herbert Hopson. She was a retail sales manager.

Survivors are her mother, Bernice Burt Hopson of Yazoo City; son, Brody Hamilton of Paris, TN; daughter, Shunna Ann Toombs of McKenzie, TN; brothers, Tim Hopson and Daniel Hopson of Yazoo City and sister, Jackie Moore of Yazoo City.