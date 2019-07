Julian Eugene Wolfe, 64, of Vicksburg died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Merit Health River Region Health Facility in Vicksburg.

Survivors include his son Chad Wolfe, 3 grandchildren, sister Peggy Baker of Greenwood, and a brother; Pat Spencer of Delta, LA.

Julian was preceded in death by a daughter Milah.

Graveside services will be Thursday, July 18 at Central Holmes Cemetery on Dover Road in Yazoo County.