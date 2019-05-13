Judy Nail Barker

Judith Nail Barker, a graduate of Yazoo City High School and former photographer for The Yazoo Herald, entered into Glory on May 2, 2019, at her home in Starkville, Mississippi. She is survived by her former husband, Granville Barker, son Benjamin Barker and her daughter Abigail Barker, her parents, Jim and Janet Nail, her brothers, John Nail, Jeff Nail and his wife Beatriz Castro, nephew Sebastian Nail and niece Sofia Nail, half sister Rebecca Kuehn and her husband Doug, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services were held at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Starkville on May 9 at 2 p.m.