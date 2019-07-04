Josephine Claire Smith Mitchell, 92, of Yazoo City passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at The Martha Coker Green House Homes.

Mrs. Mitchell was a teacher who taught in the Indianola, Greenville, Marks, Sand Hill and Vaiden schools in Mississippi and also in the New Mexico and Virginia school systems. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by her husband, James Calvin Mitchell; sisters, Eula Mae Smith Ivey (Carl) and Fredene Smith Kirk (Perrin Sr.) and her parents, Joseph and Eunice Smith.

Services will be graveside at Dover Cemetery in Yazoo County with visitation Tuesday, April 9 starting at 10:30 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service.

Serving as pallbearers are Jimmy Douglas, Henry Kirk, Lamar Chisolm, Terrell Ledbetter, Danny Kirk and Michael Bates.

Serving as honorary pallbearers are Bill Sills, Herbie Kirk and Jimmy Johnson.

Stricklin-King Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.