Joseph "Joey" Leon Pettis, 33, of the Mechanicsburg Community in Yazoo County passed away Friday, August 30, 2019.

Mr. Pettis was born on Feb. 22, 1986. He worked in the Lawn Care Business and was member of Satartia Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Brinder Lakes of Benton; parents, James Lee and Angela Pettis of Mechanicsburg; mother, Crystal Lynn Miller of Kentwood, La; brothers, James T. Pettis of Mechanicsburg, Jacob T. Pettis of Mendenhall, Andrew Wyatt Pettis of Mechanicsburg and Matthew L. Pettis of North Carolina; paternal grandmother, Thelma Louise Pettis of Mechanicsburg; maternal grandmothers, Cheryl Surber of Minnesota and Jeanette Mann of Brandon and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be at Stricklin-King Funeral Home on Saturday September 7 starting at 9:30 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. Rev. James Johnson will officiate.