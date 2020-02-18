John L. Paytas, 95, passed away at home on February 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Pennsylvania on June 21, 1924 to Stephen and Karoline Paytas.

John was a World War II veteran where he served in the U.S. Navy. He later went to work and retired from J.L. Steel in Detroit, Michigan in the 1980s.

John is survived by one son, John. S. Paytas; three daughters, Janet (Mike) Hisaw of Bentonia, Debroha Wilson of Yazoo City, and Gwendolyn (Greg) Hawthorn of Yazoo City; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

He also left behind a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews in Michigan.

A private memorial for the family will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the home of one of his family members.