John Franklin Luby Jr., age 90, passed away peacefully at home in Carencro, LA on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born on December 3, 1929, in Yazoo County, Mississippi to John Franklin Luby, Sr. and Lucille (Pettigrew) Luby. He was named “Jean Lamar Luby” by his mother at birth and was the eldest of six children. John joined the military at 17 and honorably served 7 years active duty in both the US Army and US Air Force.

With his strong work ethic, John helped lead the growth of Borden Dairy Co. in Louisiana for over 50 years. He started his career in 1953 loading milk trucks, then running two milk routes, and worked his way up to 40+ routes as Retail Sales Manager to General Manager and retiring as Vice President. He completed an undergraduate degree and graduate courses at USL. A longtime member of First Baptist Church of Lafayette, he enjoyed Sunday School and church fellowship.

John had a servant’s heart and devoted many years to his community through Lafayette’s Junior Achievement, Shriners, and Chamber of Commerce. He twice served as President of the Lafayette Optimist Club and was the Worshipful Master at M.E. Girard Masonic Lodge #450. John was a member of the American Dairy Farmers, Agricultural Committee, and very involved in the creation of the Lafayette’s Farmers’ Market. He was voted “Dairyman of The Year'' in 1993. He also reigned over the Krewe of Karencro as King Louis VI.

To his friends and colleagues, please remember his infectious smile, booming voice, larger-than-life personality, and special gift for developing and nurturing friendships. He truly enjoyed and valued your time together… working, fishing, bowling, playing cards, hunting, gardening, farming, and celebrating life to the fullest.

To his family, we affectionately know him as our Daddy and PopPop. We will remember that he knew how to make each of us feel loved, and that he hugged us tight—with all his heart! We carry with us the many stories he shared about his childhood, and the first time he met our mother 68 years ago—and how he told her that day— “I’m going to marry you!”

Until we see him again, we thank God for calling him as a young man to be saved and baptized in the muddy waters of Mississippi. As our Daddy, he shared his faith and belief in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, with each of us.

The Good Lord welcomed Home before him--his parents, his brother, Robert, and his daughter-in-law, Kim Braun Luby. And now, left to celebrate his life, and the devotion he gave to us, are his beloved bride of 66 years, Martha Henagan Luby; his four children, John F. Luby III, Vallerie Luby Worzala (Dan), Dwayne Luby (Sandra), and Bryan Luby (Christi); his 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and daughter-in-love, Pamela Lamb. He is also survived by his brothers, Frank and Walter; his sisters, Annette and Claudine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4, from 5-8 pm at Delhomme Funeral Home on Bertrand Drive. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 5, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Lafayette, with visitation at the church beginning at 10:00 am. The memorial service will be followed by a graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Lafayette.

Pallbearers are: John F. Luby III, Dwayne Luby, Bryan Luby, Jacob Luby, Mark Luby, and Dan Worzala.

