Joe Terrell Tenhet, 58, of Memphis, TN, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, due to a brain aneurysm suffered on October 1.

A Service of Thanksgiving celebrating Terrell's life was held on Sunday, October 6, at his church, FIrst Congregational Church, in Memphis, TN.

Terrell was born October 7, 1960, in Greenwood, MS, to Joe Terrell Tenhet Sr. and Helen Cain Tehnet, where he lived until completing the first grade. His family then moved to Winona, MS, where he attended Winona Public Schools though his Junior year. He then moved with his family to Yazoo City, MS, where he was a member of the first graduating class at the new Yazoo City High School in May of 1978. He attended Holmes Junior College from 1978-1980, where he received an AA degree in Art. From 1980 to 1983, he pursued an art degree at the University of Mississippi.

After college, Terrell moved to Memphis, TN, where he lived the remainder of his life. His career in sales led him to work for Memphis Magazine, Towery Publishing Company (where he was chosen Employee of the Year from over 200 employees), and presently AAA Auto Club. As an insurance agent at AAA, he was recognized as top salesperson in Memphis, as well as in the Southeast region of the United States.

Terrell enjoyed life, art, music, and spending time with friends and family. He was a friend to many and never met a stranger. He was an Ole Miss fan, an avid reader, as well as an organ donor.

Survivors include his mother, Helen Cain Tenhet of Yazoo City; sister, Terrye Layne Tenhet of Yazoo City; brother, Tommy Cain Tenhet of New York, NY; uncle, Bobby Cain of Brentwood, TN; aunt, Ida Lue Perry of Greenwood; his special friend for life, John E. Klimt of Memphis, TN; Togey the Poodle, as well as many cousins, and a dear family of friends.

Terrell was preceded in death by his father, Joe Terrell Tenhet Sr.

Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church, 1000 S. Cooper Street, Memphis, TN, or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Memphis, TN, or a charity of your choice.