Joe Ashley Sr.

Joe Evans Ashley Sr., 76, passed away at his residence on March 15, 2020. He was born in Yazoo County on August 30, 1943, to Frank and Joyce Warden Ashley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Frank Ashley Jr.; and sister, Janet Ashley.

He is survived by his daughter Melissa Ashley and son Joe Ashley Jr. (Rhonda); grandchildren, Jake Atchison, Daniel Atchison, Christina Fletcher (Josh), Leilani Montgomery and Thorn Hood; great grandchildren, Adelynn Ray, Brantley Burleigh and Lucy Fletcher.

A private memorial for family and friends will be held at a future date.