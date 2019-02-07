Joan Fisher Moore, 80, of Vaughan passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jackson.

Mrs. Moore, a homemaker, was a graduate of Lexington High School and studied secretarial science at Holmes Junior College in the late 1950s. In 1966, along with her husband, Curtis, she began collecting and restoring antiques in Franklinton, Louisiana. This hobby grew into a full time business in 1983 selling American Primitive antiques from Florida to Texas in various antique markets and shows.

Mrs. Moore was a member of Ellison United Methodist Church in Vaughan.

Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Clarence Curtis Moore; mother, Jean Hale Fisher; and her brother, Bobby Frank Fishe, Sr.

Survivors include daughters Judy Moore Allison (James) of Sarah, Miss. and Melody Moore Tannehill (David) of Birmingham, Ala.; her twin sister, Jean Fisher Robinson of Petal; grandchildren, Jon David Tannehill of Birmingham, Ala., Kati Tannehill Campochiaro (Blake) of Oklahoma City, Okla. and Sara Tannehill of Auburn, Ala.

Services will be held at Ellison United Methodist Church in Vaughan under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home, Wednesday July 3, with visitation at 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Reverend Dave Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are James Allison, Gary Golden, Hank Moore, David Tannehill, Jeffrey Tannehill and Jon David Tannehill.

Memorials may be made to Methodist Children's Homes, P.O. Box 66, Clinton, MS 39060 or Ellison United Methodist Church (Cemetery Fund), 36 Brown Road, Vaughan, MS 39179.