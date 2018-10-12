Jimmy Cresswell, 81, of Bentonia passed away on Friday, December 7, 2018 at The Holmes County Long Term Care Facility in Durant.

Funeral services will be Monday, December 10 at Scotland Baptist Church with visitation starting at 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Glen Allen and Rev. Earl Reyer will officiate. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mr. Cresswell was a minister and a member of Scotland Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Woods Cresswell; sons, Roger Cresswell of Vicksburg and Danny Cresswell of Fairhope, Ala.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Ernest “Bud” Cresswell of The Anding community, and Lewis Cresswell of Houston, Texas.

Serving as pallbearers are J. D. Cresswell, Josh Harris, Caleb Cresswell, Bud Adams, Steve Seawright, Elizabeth Cresswell, and Rebecta Cresswell.