Jimmy Ashworth

Jimmy Oneal Ashworth, 83, died Feb. 17, 2020 at his home in Greenwood.

Funeral services were Thursday at Belzoni City Cemetery with Rev. Glenn Allen officiating. Burial followed under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mr. Ashworth was born June 18, 1936 in Goldust, Tenn. To George Oneal Ashworth and Mary Sue Robeson Ashworth. He was a truck driver and a Baptist.

Survivors include his wife, Terri Ashworth of Greenwood; two daughters, Denis Clemmer of Ripley, Tenn. and Ashley Pullen of Madions; a son, Eric Ashworth of Horn Lake; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.