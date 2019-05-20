Jesse Francis Moore, a 78 year old retired farmer and rural mail carrier of Vaughan, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services were Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 at Ellison Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Jesse was born in Vaughan to Clarence and Annie Moore on April 10, 1941. He went to school at Benton High School and was a member of the Class of 1959. He served his country in the United States Navy. On August 25, 1964, he married his wife of 55 years, Helen Hancock Moore and they raised two sons. He was a lifelong member of Ellison United Methodist Church.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Annie Moore; and brother, Curtis Moore. He was joined in death by his brother Jim Moore who passed away minutes following Jesse’s death.

Jesse is survived by his wife, Helen Hancock Moore; children, Lt. Col. Jesse Francis Moore, Jr (Julie) and Hank Moore (Melissa); grandchildren Blake Moore, Dylan Moore, and Kenzie Moore; and brother, John Dixon Moore.

Pallbearers were Blake Moore, Dylan Moore, Jody Collins, Chris Pepper, Mike Sparks, and Gary Stewart.

Memorials may be given to Ellison Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Continue Care Home Health, Dr. Hugh Moore, Jackson Oncology, The Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at University of Mississippi Medical Center, and Baptist Hospice, as well as friends and church members for all the love and support shown during Jesse’s illness.