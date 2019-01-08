Jesse Cerda

Jesse M. Cerda, 86, of Yazoo died Wednesday, July 31 in Jackson.

Services will be held Saturday, August 3 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with Visitation from 2:00-3:00 and funeral following. Burial will follow at Liverpool Cemetery.

He retired from Illinois Central Railroad with 28 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching Atlanta Braves baseball, riding his golf cart, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Reyes and Lupe Cerda and one brother, Reyes M. Cerda.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Pearl E. Williams; children, Jesse (Celia) Cerda, Diana (Ray) House, and Stacye (Wayne) Allen, Jr.; grandchildren, Brett (Ashley) Cerda, Kaley (Jeffery, Jr.) Carpenter, Bree Weiand, Russ Allen, Dent Allen, Allie House, and Trent House; great-grandchildren Lizzy Carpenter, Ellie Kate Carpenter, Jaden Cerda, Millie Cerda, Jax Weiand, and Wells Weiand.

Pallbearers will be Brett Cerda, Jeffery Carpenter, Russ Allen, Dent Allen, Trent House, and Danny Williams.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Speedy Clark, Daryl Jackson, Chase Clark, and Bryce Ketchum.