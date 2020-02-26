Margaret “Jeanne” Santmyer, 92, died February 24, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church with services begnning at 11 a.m. Rev. Lauren Porter will officiate.

Burial will follow at Drew City Cemetery in Drew under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mrs. Santmyer was born Sept. 27, 1927 in Sunflower County to Herbert and Margaret Parks Miller. She was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church. She served as president of the Four Seasons Garden Club for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Santmayer Jr.

Survivors include her son, John T. “Ty” Santmyer III of Cleveland; two daughters, Margaret Baird (Bill) of Madison and Elizabeth Ramsey of Greenville; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Jon Mason, Fortson Baird, J.J. Arminio, Justin McRee, Mark Power, Baker McCool, Jeff Ramsey and Brad Palmertree.