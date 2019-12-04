Sadie Jean Hinkle passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2019.

Jean was born December 11, 1943 to Harold and Minnie Mae Gress. She and her husband made their home in Yazoo City. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Manley Washington.

She is survived by her husband, Bubba Hinkle; a sister, Pat Baggerly; sons, Marc Hunt and Jerry Washington of Yazoo City; daughter, Kristi Creel (Clay) of Southaven; and grandchildren Drew Hunt, Sadie Hunt, Allie Hunt, Zachary Hunt, Elise Clark, Blake Everett and Morgan Creel; as well as 4 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Sunday, April 14 4-6p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home.