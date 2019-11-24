Jane Wilson

Jane S. Wilson, 89, of Yazoo City passed away at her residence Saturday November 23, 2019. A retired merchant she was a member of First Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Jean Gilmer and Melissa Fagan both of Yazoo City, step daughters; Willie Harrison of Oak Grove, LA, Amelia Terrell Of Yoder, WY, and Betty Hood of Ackerman, step son; Johnny Wilson of Florida and 19 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Willie I. “ Dickie” Wilson, step daughter Linda Knight and parents; Herman and Elise Jones Swayer.

Graveside services were held Sunday November 24th in Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. David Bryant officiating. Mrs. Wilson's grandsons served as pallbearers.