James R. "Jimmy" Williams

  • 95 reads
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 11:37am

James R. “Jimmy” Williams, 53, of Bentonia died Sunday September 1, 2019.

He was a courier for Conduent, Inc., a member of Bentonia Baptist Church and a U. S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his mother, Elise Williams of Byram; daughters, Crystal Williams (Zach) of Houston, Texas and Courtney Williams of Bentonia; grandson, Jayden Williams; granddaughter, Reighlynn Williams; sisters, Rhonda Hopper of Bentonia and Kathy Smith of Madison; brothers, Roger Williams of Meridian and Greg Williams of Bentonia; sisters-in-law, Patricia Porter of Yazoo City and Jerri Thompson of Madison and numerous other sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be Saturday, September 7 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service. Rev. Michael Bird will officiate. Burial will follow in Fletcher’s Chapel Cemetery in Yazoo County.

Obituaries

James R. "Jimmy" Williams
James R. “Jimmy” Williams, 53, of Bentonia died Sunday September 1, 2019. He was a courier for... READ MORE
Joseph "Joey" Leon Pettis
George L. Saxton Jr.
Billy Ray Pugh
Robbie Roberts
Carrie Louise Bonvillain