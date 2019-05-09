James R. “Jimmy” Williams, 53, of Bentonia died Sunday September 1, 2019.

He was a courier for Conduent, Inc., a member of Bentonia Baptist Church and a U. S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his mother, Elise Williams of Byram; daughters, Crystal Williams (Zach) of Houston, Texas and Courtney Williams of Bentonia; grandson, Jayden Williams; granddaughter, Reighlynn Williams; sisters, Rhonda Hopper of Bentonia and Kathy Smith of Madison; brothers, Roger Williams of Meridian and Greg Williams of Bentonia; sisters-in-law, Patricia Porter of Yazoo City and Jerri Thompson of Madison and numerous other sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be Saturday, September 7 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service. Rev. Michael Bird will officiate. Burial will follow in Fletcher’s Chapel Cemetery in Yazoo County.