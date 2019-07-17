James Paul Luby, 74, of Benton passed away at his brother’s home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Mr. Luby was a retired English teacher who earned the Mississippi Teacher of the Year Award in 1990.

James Paul was born Dec. 23, 1944 in Yazoo City to Helen and Paul Luby.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his mother, Helen Luby of Benton; brother, Tim Luby (Cindy) of Brandon; sisters, Carol Burchfield (Brian) of San Antonio, Texas; nieces, Ashley Selby, Jennifer McKay and Lea Hagemann; nephews, Josh Luby and Jeff Burchfield; six great-nieces; four great-nephews; and one great-great niece.

A memorial service is being planned for a future date.