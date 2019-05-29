Mrs. Inez B. Clark, 91, of Winona passed away at Winona Manor in Winona on Tuesday, May 28. She was born in Sunflower County on the banks of the Sunflower River on February 27, 1928, to Ingram and Lena Phillips Bailey. She was a retired hairdresser and a Baptist.

Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John Hillis. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

The graveside service will be private. Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.