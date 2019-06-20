Hugh Albert McGraw passed away June 19, 2019 at The University of Mississippi Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.

Hugh was born March 4, 1967 to Hugh Ray and Nancy McGraw. He loved to hunt and fish, spending time with his family and friends was one of his favorite pass times. He loved to cook and was great at it!

Hugh was retired from the Mississippi Department of Transportation where he served for 29 years as a Road Worker and in his later years was a Supervisor over District Maintenance. Hugh was of the Baptist Faith and a member of Hebron Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife; Sabrina Malone McGraw, son; Paul Ray McGraw, furbabies; Pickles, Cash, Riley, Paige, Snowball, and Clyde, sisters; Tina (Gerald) Creel, and Donna (Louis) Luby, nieces and nephews; Jordan Creel, Jarrad (Audrey) Creel, Jace (Leslie) Creel, Megan (Jason) McGlawn, Kaley (Josh) Carpenter, 8 great nieces and 3 great nephews, many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends...

Hugh was preceded in death by his mother and father; Nancy and Hugh Ray McGraw and his beloved furbabies; Lou-Lou, Poot, and Quigley.

Services for Hugh will be Friday June 21, 2019 at Midway Baptist Church in Benton with visitation starting at 9:30 A.M. Until The graveside services at 11:00 A.M. In the church cemetery. Services will be officiated by Rev. Jessie Byrd.

Serving as pallbearers are Jarrad Creel, Jace Creel, Josh Carpenter, Jason McGlawn, Tristian Trott, and Aubrey Walker.

Serving as honorary pall bearers are Daniel Burrough, Thomas Ray Hilderbrand, Clarence Shelton, Don McGraw, Studio Nelson, Gene Milwood, and Barry Berteau.

The services are being entrusted to Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Blair E. Batson Children s Hospital, St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, The Mississippi Animal Rescue League, or CARA.