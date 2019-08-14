Henry J. Williams Jr.

Henry Jernigan Williams Jr., 83, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Mr. Williams was born April 5, 1936 in Georgia to Henry J. Williams Sr. and Frances Hancock Williams. He was a retired catfish farmer and fish broker. He was the owner of J & W Sales.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian church in Yazoo City.

Williams graduated from Fort Valley High School in Fort Valley, Ga. and Georgia Tech University in 1958 with a BS in Industrial Management. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Epsilon fraternity while at Georgia Tech. He was also a clarinet player in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Marching Band. He also served in the Army National Guard.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Dickerson Williams; daughter Vickie Williams Snively (Scott) of Sahuarita, Arizona; son, Henry Williams III (Lytresa) of Yazoo City; step-daughter, Paula Estess of Orlando, Fla.; three grandsons, Matthew Scott Snively of Tucson, Arizona, Kevin Williams Snively of Scottsdale, Arizona and Henry Jernigan Williams IV of Yazoo City; sister, Jerredean Williams Pate (Bobby) of Byron Ga.; his beloved poodle, BUZZ and a nephew and niece of Byron, Ga along with great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be Saturday, August 17 at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Charlie Wingard officiating.

Graveside services with be Wednesday, August 21 at Byron Cemetery in Byron, Ga. with Rev. Zeek Delanfuente officiating.