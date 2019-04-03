Helen Janet Williams

Helen Janet Williams, 78, of the Dover community of Yazoo County passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at The Yazoo City Rehabilitation & Healthcare.

Visitation will be held at Stricklin-King Funeral Home Wednesday, March from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.  Graveside services will be Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at Crowville Masonic Cemetery in Crowville, La.

Mrs. Williams was a homemaker and a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ealom and Christine Allen; and her granddaughters, Kristin Williams and Mallory Williams.

Survivors include her sons, Mark Williams (Douglas) of Bentonia and Ricky Williams (Barbara) of Benton; granddaughter, Lauren Michelle Williams; grandson Ryan Williams (Kat); great-grandchild, Riley Williams; and a sister, Wanda Savage (Jody) of Delhi, La.

