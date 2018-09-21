Hayden Tyler Whitworth

Hayden Tyler Whitworth, 18, of Yazoo City died Friday, September 21, 2018.

Services will be held at Stricklin-King Funeral Home Monday, September 24 with visitation starting at noon until the 2 p.m. service. Burial will follow in the Whitworth Family Cemetery.

He was a student and a Baptist.

Hayden was preceded in death by his father, Randy Whitworth.

Survivors include his mother, Eva F. Whitworth; sister, Whitney Whitworth; maternal grandparents, Janice and Tim Roark; maternal grandfather, Bedford Fennell; and paternal grandparents, Dottie and Randall Whitworth, all of Yazoo City.

