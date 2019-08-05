H. “Travis” Leach, 80, of Canton died Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Merit Health Madison.

Travis had been a factory representative for Subaru, service manager for Bill Watson Ford and a real estate owner and manager. He was also a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Yazoo County.

Survivors include his wife of whom he was devoted to for 36 years; Glenda Leach; son, Carlos Leach; daughter, Bianco Vanoen Berg, both of Holland and Michelle Ross of Brandon; step-son, James Johnston of Jackson; step-daughter, Brenda Winfield of Byram; 6 grandchildren; niece, Janet LaFloy and nephew, Randy LaFloy.

Travis was preceded in death by his parents, Herschel and Viola Leach; and brothers, William Carroll Leach and Charles Leach.

Services will be held at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City Friday, May 10 with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. and continuing until the 2 p.m. service. Rev. Barry Pounds will officiate.

Travis was a friend to all who knew him.