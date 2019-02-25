Grady Lee Winstead Sr., 74, of Inverness, passed away at his residence on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Funeral services are Wednesday at Midway Baptist Church with visitation starting at noon and services beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mr. Winstead was born Aug. 15, 1944 to Walter and Fronnie Winstead. He was a welder for Bells Inc. in Inverness and a Baptist.

Survivors include his wife, Ernestine Gilbert Winstead of Inverness; sons, Grady Lee Winstead Jr. of Crossett, Ark., James Richard Winstead Sr. of Yazoo City and Melvin Eugene Winstead of Horn Lake; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.