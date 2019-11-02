Grace Laverne Nations, 84, died Feb. 9, 2019 at her home in Yazoo City.

Visitation will be Wednesday Feb. 13 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church followed by funeral services with Rev. Steven Howell and Rev. Jeff Dixon officiating. Services have been entrusted to Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mrs. Nations was born Sept. 12, 1934 in Itta Bena to Johnny O. and Mable Ramsey Powell. She was a financial manager and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Slaton of Yazoo City; two sons, Kevin Ray Nations of Olive Branch and Charles Allen Nations of Camden; two brothers, Jackie Powell of Yazoo City and Wayne Powell of Pensacola, Fla.; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.