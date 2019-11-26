Gloria Luby Pettigrew, 74, passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her home in Braxton.

Funeral services were Sunday at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. Burial followed at New Covenant Church Cemetery in Harrisville.

Mrs. Pettigrew was born August 14, 1945 in Yazoo County to Wennon Lamar and Ruth Eva Luby. She has lived in Braxton for the last 35 years and was a member of New Covenant Church in Harrisville. Gloria loved cooking for her family. She also enjoyed knitting, crafting, picking flowers and she loved to watch the red birds fly.

Along with her parents, Mrs. Pettigrew is preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Luby.

She is survived by her husband, James Pettigrew Sr. of Braxton; sons, James Russell Pettigrew “Rusty” (Johnny) of Cantonment, FL and Jason Neil Pettigrew (Alicia) of Abilene, TX; daughters, Sherrie Garlitz (John) of Leander, TX and Ragan Jordan of Biloxi, MS; grandchildren, Ashley Pettigrew, Samuel Garlitz (Marissa), Aaron Pettigrew (Kayla), Nathan Garlitz (Jaycee), Taylor Pettigrew (Kayla), Adam Moore (Madison), Neil Gibbs, Jeremy Garlitz, Michelle Hedgepeth (JR), Braden Olney, Alexis Pettigrew, Tyler Pettigrew, and Colton Van Pelt; great grandchildren, Lexi, Jax, Kase, Hadley, Natalie, Blaine, Jonathon, Elianna, Caleb, and Paxton; sisters, Shirley Hart of Salt Lake City, UT and Patricia Hogue (Walter) of Yazoo County; and she was affectionately known as “Go Go” to several nieces and nephews.

