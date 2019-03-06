Gloria Elizabeth Garrison, 67, of Satartia died Saturday June 1, 2019 at The Merit Health River Region Hospital in Vicksburg.

Mrs. Garrison was a homemaker and a Baptist.

Survivors include her husband, Harold Garrison; daughters, Shannon Smith of Satartia and Tanya Simmons (Kendrick) of Benton; son, Michael Wayne Garrison (Lucy) of Debary, Fla.; granddaughters, Rachel Henson and Macy Leal; grandsons, Christopher Smith, Devin Leal and Tyler Garrison; great-grandchildren, Jacob Henson and Atlas Henson; brothers, Donald Ray Ketchum of Yazoo City, Leon Ketchum of Nashville, Tenn. and Floyd Ketchum of San Antonia, Texas; sisters, Barbara Faye Bailey and Linda Brooks, both of Yazoo City, Peggy Hardy of Bentonia, Margie Duggan of Belzoni, Marie Harkins of Benton and Betty Ketchum of Yazoo City.

She was preceded in death by a son, Marion Wayne Garrison; her parents, Leonard and Grace Guthrie Ketchum; two sisters and a brother.

Visitation will be Tuesday June 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City with services Wednesday June 5 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Glenwood Cemetery.

Services will be officiated by Rev. Steven Howell.