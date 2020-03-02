Gladys Carpenter Chamblee, 83, of Grenada, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Grenada. She was born August 23, 1936 in Tallahatchie County to Homer and Nora Moorman Carpenter. She worked at Pennaco Hosiery Mill and was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at McKibben & Guinn Funeral service. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Private burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Survivors include one daughter, Beverly Pierce(Chris) of Benton, one son Aaron Chamblee of Grenada, one sister Lucille Harmon of Theodore, AL, two grandchildren, Skipper Pierce(Emily) of Knoxville and Kari Evans(Richard) of Canton and six great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Larry Abner, Doc Kelly, David McWhorter, Jeff McWhorter, John Moorman, Mark Moorman and Jon O’Rear.

Memorials may be made to First Church of the Nazarene.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, 662-307-2694.