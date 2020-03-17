Georgie Williams Clark, 95, of Victoria, Texas, and formerly of Yazoo City, Mississippi, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Mrs. Clark was born on August 3, 1924, to Georgie May and Robert Shelby Williams. She graduated from Yazoo City High School, attended Mississippi State College for Women, and graduated from the University of Mississippi where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She was a homemaker and enjoyed many long friendships in Yazoo City.

She married Charlie Quekemeyer Clark on February 10, 1949 and they celebrated 63 years together. Their daughter, Georganna Clark Meismer (Charlie), lives in Victoria, Texas. She is also survived by grandchildren, Wade (Krista) Meismer, Kyle (Jacklyn) Meismer, Katie (Jacob) Patek, step-granddaughter, Amy (Sam) Sundberg; great-grandchildren, Alec Westfall and Shayne Meismer; Brayson and Wyatt Meismer; Eli, Hannah and Libby Patek; Logan and Spencer Sundberg; sister-in-law, Dora Lee Clark and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Josephine Ledbetter.

Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Yazoo City, Mississippi with burial at Glenwood Cemetery at a later date.

