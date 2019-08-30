George L. Saxton Jr., a lifelong resident of the Midway community, passed away on August 28, 2019.

Services will include visitation at Midway United Methodist Church at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, with funeral servides to follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

George was born February 10. 1935 to George and Ethel Saxton. George was employed as a wholesale salesman most of his life starting with Jackson Cigar and Tobacco Cole Brothers and Fox and finishing his career at the Hackney Corporation. George loved his time on the road and the many friendships he developed throughout his many years on the job.

George married Eula Campbell on August 25, 1954. They raised three children; Steve, Jamie (Teressa) and Kelly. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Lauren (Durand) Burdine and Sara Saxton; two great-grandchildren, Michael and Maebry Burdine; one sister, Peggy Presnell of Houston Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family request that you make donations to your favorite charity.