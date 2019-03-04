George Anderson Davis, 87, of Benton went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 .

A lifelong resident of Yazoo County, he was born on January 31, 1932. He had retired from Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association after 30 years of service.

Mr. Davis was a faithful member of Midway Baptist Church where he served the Lord in many positions, including deacon, teacher, and song leader and was very active and respected in his community.

He was known as being more of a quiet listener than a talker but people knew that when he did have something to say, you listened because it was important.

Mr. Davis was a loving and kind husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend who loved God and led others by his example.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Claudine and his precious daughter, Vickie Steele, and his parents, 7 brothers and 3 sisters.

His surviving family includes his daughters, Janet Ward (Glen) of Vicksburg, Jo Luby (Harvey) of Madison, and son, Mike Davis (Ellen) of Benton, 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters, Geneva Hood and Marie Gordon of Benton.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home and 1-2 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church, Midway/Eden Road. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the church.