Genevieve Everett Warren Tarver, 91, of Yazoo City passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Martha Coker Green House Houses.

Mrs. Tarver was a retired paralegal and secretary and a member of First Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Sharon Jackson and Linda Wilkinson; sons, Buddy Warren, Doug Tarver, Gene Tarver and Dan Tarver; all of Yazoo City; 25 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ronnie Day Warren and Claude Eugene Tarver; sons, Donnie and Jimmy Warren and David Tarver.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home, with services Friday, February 21 at 11 a.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Rev. Ken Lynch will officiate.

Serving as pallbearers are Dee Wilkinson, Brent Wilkinson, Derrin Green, Ryan Jackson, Tim Warren, Mark Warren and Dustyn Warren.