Gencie Elizabeth Hasty

Gencie Elizabeth Pharr Hasty, 84, of Benton died Monday, April 8, 2019 peacefully in the comfort of her home.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Pharr Cemetery on Stubblefield Road in Yazoo County under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hasty was born July 31, 1934 in Yazoo County to Adien and Mollie Pharr. She was a homemaker.

Gencie is survived by her six children, Dennis, Pamela, Travis, Kenneth, Angela, William and wife Angela; Eighteen grandchildren, Tonya, Jeffery, Lindsey, Timothy, Zach, Priscilla, Emily, Angelina, Justin, Joshua, Kristy, Amy, Crystal, Holly, Kaytlynn, Corey, Briston and Braxton; twenty great-grandchildren.