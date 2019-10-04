Gencie Elizabeth Hasty

  • 44 reads
Wed, 04/10/2019 - 11:28am

Gencie Elizabeth Pharr Hasty, 84, of Benton died Monday, April 8, 2019 peacefully in the comfort of her home.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Pharr Cemetery on Stubblefield Road in Yazoo County under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hasty was born July 31, 1934 in Yazoo County to Adien and Mollie Pharr. She was a homemaker.

Gencie is survived by her six children, Dennis, Pamela, Travis, Kenneth, Angela, William and wife Angela; Eighteen grandchildren, Tonya, Jeffery, Lindsey, Timothy, Zach, Priscilla, Emily, Angelina, Justin, Joshua, Kristy, Amy, Crystal, Holly, Kaytlynn, Corey, Briston and Braxton; twenty great-grandchildren.

 

Obituaries

Gencie Elizabeth Hasty

Gencie Elizabeth Pharr Hasty, 84, of Benton died Monday, April 8, 2019 peacefully in the... READ MORE

Faye H. Anderson
Ruth Downs Talbert
Jimmy Clifton Woods
Josephine Claire Smith Mitchell
Earline Saxton Davis