Francis Clarence Vandevere

Sun, 02/02/2020 - 6:05pm

Francis Clarence Vandevere, 90, of Benton passed away Saturday February 1, 2020 at St. Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Employed in the farming business, he was a member of Scotland Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife; Helen W. Vandevere, daughter; Priscilla G. Ferguson of Madison, sons; Dennis (Missye) Vandevere of Yazoo City, Jeffery Vandevere, and Timmy Vandevere both of Benton, 5 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; John Sebren and Dallas Thomas Vandevere, and 3 brothers; Robert Vandevere, John Vandevere Jr. and James E Vandevere.

Funeral Services will be held at Melrose Baptist Church Friday, February 7with visitation starting at 12:30 P.M. until the 2 p.m. service.

