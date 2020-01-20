Frances Mason, 98, died January 19, 2020 at Yazoo Health & Rehabilitation.

Funeral services are Wednesday with visitation from 10-11 a.m. followed by the service at Damascus Baptist Church with Rev. D.J. Speckner and Rev. Trey Earnhart officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mrs. Mason was born June 13, 1921 in Morton to Jim and Susie McMillan Thornhill. She was a retired store clerk and a member of Damascus Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Mason; a son, John Wooten; and a daughter, Carla McMinn.

Survivors include a daughter, Charlotte Osborne (David) of Bentonia; and 15 grandchildren.