Estelle Williams, 89, passed away on December 1, 2019 at Bruns Hospice in Alamo, Calif.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in California.

Estelle and her husband Gary moved from Pleasant Hill, Calif. to Holly Bluff in 2005 and to Lake Washington in 2006 before returning to California in 2011. She loved the Lord, and her family and friends. She was kind and generous, caring for nieces and nephews in need.

Two nieces, Sheila Hill and Heather Inman, were faithful and comforting during her hospice care.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Gary Williams; her parents, Ward and Sarah Williams of Holly Bluff; sisters, Edna Abercrombie, Mildred Woodall of Mobile, Ala. and Juanita Pigg of Yazoo City; two brothers, Robert Campbell of Houston, Texas and James Williams of Holly Bluff.

Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Median (Jose); two sons, Art McDaniel and Gary Wayne McDaniel of Pleasant Hill, Calif.; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Juaneta Jolly of Yazoo City and Nelly White of Benton.