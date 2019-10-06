Erma Juanita Lehman Smith, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Yazoo City on Thursday, June 13 from 10 – 11 a.m. Services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Fletcher’s Chapel Church Cemetery in Yazoo County. Stricklin-King Funeral is handling arrangements.

Juanita was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Born on September 12, 1928 in Carrollton, MS, Juanita graduated from Cruger High School as the Salutatorian of her class. On July 22, 1950, she married Robert D. “Bobby” Smith. Mrs. Smith, a homemaker, was a member of First Baptist Church of Yazoo City. She was also a member and past president of both the Lintonia Garden Club and the Yazoo Arts Association. Juanita was a talented artist, avid gardener, sewing enthusiast and loved to travel with family and friends. She will be remembered for her kindness, generous spirit and strong faith in God. Juanita was loved by all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.

Juanita was preceded in death by Bobby Smith, her husband of 63 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Christopher C. Lehman; sister, Pauline Screws; and brothers, Willie David Lehman, Ray Lehman and Cecil Lehman. Juanita is survived by three daughters: Angela G. Smith of Yazoo City, Marilyn S. Lamb of Madison, MS; and Linda L. Smith of Yazoo City, MS.

She is also survived by three wonderful grandchildren, Sarah (Eddie) Carlisle of Madison, MS; Will (Kristi) Crisler of Clinton; Jessica Lamb of Ridgeland and by five precious great-grandchildren, Andrew Carlisle, Caroline Carlisle, Emma Carlisle, Braden Crisler and Kate Crisler. She is also survived by three siblings, Vernon (Dorothy) Lehman of Greenwood, Naomi Davis of Memphis and Grace (Bill) Depoyster of Corinth.

The family wants to express their deepest gratitude to Baptist Hospice for their loving care and support in her final years.

Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church, 328 Grand Avenue, Yazoo City, MS 39194.