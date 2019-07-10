Emily Ellen Bagley

Emily Eillen Bagley, 85, of West Palm Beach, Fla., passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Merit River Region Medical Center in Vicksburg.

Visitation will be Thursday October 10 starting 2 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home of Yazoo City followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.

Mrs. Bagley was born October 3, 1934 in New York to John and Catherine Keenan Fruewhirth. She was a Realtor and a Cathloic.

Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Leroy Bagley Jr.; sons, Harold Daniel Sprague of Yazoo City and Randy Sprague of Texas; daughters, Debra Shutter of Coxsackie, N.Y. and Penny Tierney of Long Island, N.Y.; 52 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and sisters, Doris Mergtonthaler of Coxsackie, N.Y. and Iris Reed of West Palm Beach, Fla.