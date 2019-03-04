Emery Augustus Gregory Jr. peacefully passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones on April 3, 2019.

He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Hill Decker (Jack) of Yazoo City and Patti G. Purser of Ridgeland; grandson Nicholas C. Hill (Kathie) and his two great-granddaughters, Maggie and Mandy Hill of Gastonia, N.C.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emery A. Gregory S.r and Nora Burgess Gregory; and his siblings, Ralph Gregory, Edward Earl Gregory and Barbara Ann Smith.

Emery was born in Rosedale and graduated from Isola High School. Then he married the love of his life Merrian and raised their two daughters. Emery was employed a Mississippi Chemical Corporation where he retired after 44 years. He was also in the United States Army and the Army National Guard.

Emery was a Master Mason at Yazoo Lodge No 42 and a longtime member of the Yazoo York Rite. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4302. He attended St. John’s United Methodist Church. He and his wife have traveled and enjoyed their retirement. He was a son, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather, and a friend who will be deeply missed by many.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the sitters for all the love and care they provided.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday evening April 4. Funeral services will be Friday, April 5 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Friday, followed by graveside service in Glenwood Cemetery.